New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI)Heavens don't fall when a chief minister is changed and in a democracy, people may even ask the prime minister to step down, the counsel for Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde group said Wednesday in the Supreme Court.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, challenging the disqualification proceedings initiated against its MLAs, asserted before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that the Tenth Schedule was meant to stop defection but it has now been used to instigate it.

While a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi argued on behalf of the Uddhav faction, the Shinde group was led by senior advocate Harish Salve who said, "In a democracy, people may gang up and tell the prime minister that sorry, you cannot continue."

"Heavens do not fall if a chief minister is changed. Let us get into if the Speaker was appointed as per law and not on the crisis of democracy and all that... Raising a voice within the party without crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha' is not an act of defection," Salve said.

Sibal told the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, that if this principle (of defection) is to be accepted then every elected government in this country can be toppled as there is no protection under the Tenth schedule.

"What happens to the verdict of people? The Tenth Schedule, meant to stop defection, has turned topsy-turvy and has been used to instigate defection," Sibal said, adding that the protection against disqualification is available in case of a merger and not in the case of the split of a party.

He said 40 members of Shiv Sena, by their conduct, are deemed to have incurred disqualification by giving up party membership as per para 2 of the tenth schedule.

"By voting for a candidate put up by BJP as Speaker in violation of official whip, they have attracted disqualification. Now coming to the Governor, the Governor should not have sworn in the new government when the Supreme Court was hearing the matters," Sibal said.

He said the Governor could not have sworn the individual who has chosen to separate from the political parties and have incurred disqualification.

"Speaker recognising a whip other than the official whip nominated by the party is malafide. When disqualified members elect a person and they stand disqualified, then the election itself is bad.

"These are all part of the record, these will decide if they have incurred disqualification or not. Records of Assembly should be called for. Under which provision of the tenth schedule they are protected The court needs to decide the issues based on official documents as they are part of the records," he said.

"Selected people have been taken over by means which I will not refer to in this court and the Governor installed a new government. What happens to the verdict of the people? he said adding the Tenth Schedule is turned topsy-turvy and has been used to instigate defection.

"Now the members who have voluntarily given up membership go to the Election Commission and we will decide which is the political party as if the ECI has retrospective effect. It is unheard of. It is a mockery of the whole democratic structure of this country and its systems of governance.

"In which part of the democratic world people can be bought over to change sides and elected governments can be toppled," Sibal said, adding that every day's delay will play havoc with democratic institutions.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the former chief whip of the Shiv Sena, Sunil Prabhu, said a day before departing for Guwahati, the members of the party's rebel faction sent an e-mail to the deputy speaker, seeking his removal.

Salve said one thing the tenth schedule proposed to do but did not do was to allow a leader to take your flock and lock the key.

"It is alleged that inner party democracy has been throttled by disqualification proceedings. If there is disaffection within the party and a large number of people in a party feels that another man should lead, what is wrong in that," he said adding "If a leader gathers strength within the party and stays in it to question its leader without leaving the party, it is not defection."

"Defection is only when you leave the party and join hands with another, not when you stay in the party. Your lordships have never interfered in the workings of political parties," he said and asked what is wrong if a large number of people in a political party feel that another man should lead them.

Salve said the anti-defection law is not self-operative and there has to be a petition and an order.

The CJI said, "Initially, I had some doubts. This is a politically sensitive case and I do not want to give an impression that we are tilted."

Salve said if the Chief Minister resigns, and another government is sworn-in, it is not defection.

"Are we in a fantasy land that a man who cannot find the support of 20 MLAs should be restored as the Chief Minister? I have a right as part of the inner part of democracy to raise my voice against the leader. Raising the voice is not a disqualification. Raising voice within the party without crossing lakshman rekha is not an act of defection," Salve said.

