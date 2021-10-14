Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) An oil tanker rammed into a road divider here in Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in a massive traffic at a junction of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city, officials said.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Firing in Durga Puja Pandal in Faizabad Kotwali Area, 1Killed, 3 Injured.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 14, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

The tanker, which was on way to Shilphata in Thane from Gujarat, met with the accident on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 am, following which furnace oil from the vehicle leaked on either side of the road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

This caused heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the Ghodbunder Road and at the key junction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here, an official from Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate control room said.

"Commuters faced a tough time because of the terrible traffic jam on the key roads," the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, police and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot where they sprayed water and put sand to clear the oil, Kadam said.

But, the vehicular movement was still badly affected, officials said.

"No one was injured," Kadam said, adding that efforts were on to restore smooth traffic movement on the roads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)