Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A history-sheeter was allegedly murdered by his friend following a brawl at Chankapur village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashwin Shamrao Dhone (24), police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

"Dhone consumed liquor with accused Shubham Patil (25) and some other friends on Wednesday evening. Soon an argument broke over some issue, which turned into a brawl. In a fit of rage, Patil took out a knife and slit Dhone's throat, in which the latter died on the spot," an official of Khaparkheda police station said.

Police said that Dhone was an accused in cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

Police have registered a case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)