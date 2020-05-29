India News | Maha Home Minister Congratulates Cops Who Beat Virus

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday congratulated the police personnel in the state who have recovered from coronavirus infection and returned to work.

The minister shared on Twitter a video clip of an official of Sahkar Nagar Police station in Pune being welcomed by his colleagues and local residents after his recovery.

Also Read | India's GDP Growth Rate Falls to 4.2% in FY19-20, Lowest in 11 Years; Economy Grew by 3.1% in March Quarter.

"Congratulations to Prakash Margaze of Dhanakwadi Sahakar Ngr police stn, the personnel from @MumbaiPolice's Twitter Control Room & all the 968 others from #MaharashtraPolice who've beaten #Corona," Deshmukh said.

"Your upholding the call of duty is inspiring!" he added.

Also Read | Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhirâ€™s Fatherâ€™s Car Stolen From Outside House in Rajendra Nagar.

At least 2,211 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive so far, of whom 25 have lost their lives due to the infection, as per the official figures. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)