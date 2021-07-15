Palghar, Jul 15 (PTI) A 48-year-old hotel operator allegedly committed suicide in one of the rooms of the establishment in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, Karunakaran Putran was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms in the establishment located at Y K Nakar.

The victim left behind a suicide note, in which he accused the owner of the premises for harassing him to pay pending rent, and asked the hotel association to help his family, an official said, adding that the victim also mentioned the hardships faced by hotel owners and operators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virar police under the MBVV police commissionerate have registered a case of accidental death and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Hotel owners and operators from Virar assembled at the scene and expressed serious concern over the incident and said the government should allow hotels to operate so that the business returns to normalcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)