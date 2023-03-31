Akola, Mar 31 (PTI) Three ancient idols have been found in Akola in Maharashtra while digging was underway to build a house and the Archaeological Survey of India has been informed, an official said on Friday.

The idols, which were found in Mana village in Murtizapur taluka on Friday and are connected to Jainism, have been kept safely by the police, he added.

"The Archaeological Survey of India has been informed about the idols as they are experts in the field," Inspector Kailas Bhagat of Mana police station said.

Murtizapur MLA Harish Pimple said the digging took place in the presence of members of the Jain community.

