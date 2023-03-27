Jalna, Mar 27 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district after unidentified persons entered a mosque, assaulted an imam and allegedly cut off his beard, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog's Life After Vet Couldn't Diagnose Problem.

Victim Zakir Sayyed Khaja was alone in the mosque in Anwa village in Bhokardan tehsil when the incident took place at 7:30pm on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Main Water Pipelines Burst Near Mulund Octroi Checkpost, Half the City To Suffer Water Cuts (Watch Video).

He was found lying unconscious and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad, the official added.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde visited the village to monitor the situation and a sizable number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain peace, he added.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, Inspector Abhijit More said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)