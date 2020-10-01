Satara, Oct 1 (PTI) A 10-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly abducted two days ago, was found dead in a well at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday, police said.

The infant had allegedly gone missing when his family was working in a field in front of their house in Kalaj village of Phaltan tehsil on Tuesday afternoon, an official from Lonand police station said.

The family had lodged a police complaint on the same day, the official said.

The baby's body was found in a well located just a few meters from the house on Thursday, said Tejaswi Satpute, superintendent of police, Satara.

Following the discovery of the child's body, a few suspects have been identified and further probe is underway, she added.

