Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)The Bhiwandi unit chief of the AIMIM was booked in a seventh FIR over the past few days for offences ranging from rape to extortion, Thane police said on Saturday.

Khalid Guddu is in jail currently and the latest case relates to extorting Rs 7 lakh from a builder in 2016 and constructing on the latter's land he and his accomplices had grabbed, said Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde.

Also Read | Temple Priest, Who Was Burnt Alive in Rajasthan’s Karauli, Cremated After Govt Accepts Family’s Demands.

Guddu's brother is an accused in the latest case that has been filed with Bhoiwada police, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)