Jalna, Sep 13 (PTI) The state government is not giving Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to COVID-19 patients and any message to this effect on social media is fake and must not be believed, Jalna Collector Ravindra Binwade said on Sunday.

He said the state was providing free treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2020: Congress to Oppose Agri, Banking Ordinances in Parliament.

Binwade also refuted rumours that the district would be put under a total lockdown again amid a rise in infection cases.

The COVID-19 count here reached 6,516 after 179 people tested positive on Sunday.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR Feeds Bananas to Hungry Monkeys Enroute to Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri, View Pic.

The number of active cases is 1,461 as 4,969 people have been discharged and 166 have succumbed to the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)