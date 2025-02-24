Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The grand and historic Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is successfully concluding on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on February 26. The sacred bathing ritual continues as more devotees arrive, adding to the growing crowd, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Maurya said, "The grand and historic Maha Kumbh 2025 has successfully concluded on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The sacred bathing ritual continues as more devotees arrive, adding to the growing crowd."

Also Read | Mumbai-Bengaluru Flight Fares Skyrocket As Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row Grounds Buses, Says Report.

"A warm welcome to Prayagraj everyone is invited to experience this spiritual gathering. Congratulations to all those who participated. However, I acknowledge that some may have faced difficulties due to overcrowding, and for that, I sincerely apologize," he told ANI.

The Deputy CM further added, "If your journey has been successful, then embrace the "dip of faith" that brought you here. As you immerse yourself in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, may this faith remain with you even as you return home."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, arrived at Trichy International Airport after participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Swamigal expressed his happiness at witnessing the large turnout at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus.

He said, "Kumbh Mela is a very important religious event in our country. People from various parts of our country are also participating in the Kumbh Mela. It's happy to see this."

He further added, "I heard that more than 52 crore people have taken the holy dip till now. UP CM has done very good arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela."

As a gesture of respect, Swamigal also mentioned the invitation extended to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Tamil Nadu. "As an honor, we have invited the UP CM Yogi to Tamil Nadu," Swamigal shared.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. The last major bath will be on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)