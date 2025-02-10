Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Bhajan Sandhya at Uttarakhand Mandapam in Prayagraj on Sunday, where he met a large number of devotees, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The statement added that the event, held as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighted the spiritual significance of Uttarakhand's cultural and religious heritage.

Following the Bhajan Sandhya, CM Dhami visited the Uttarakhand Mandapam, entering through the Kedarnath gate and exiting through the Badrinath gate. Inside, he observed the grand replicas of the Chardham--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--alongside sacred sites such as Shri Jageshwar Dham, Shri Goljyu Devta, and Neem Karoli Baba under the Manaskhand Temple Mala. These replicas, he noted, serve to reflect the divinity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and will help promote religious tourism in the state, the statement added..

Expressing his appreciation for the Mandapam's spiritual ambiance, CM Dhami emphasized its role as a major attraction for devotees. "The Uttarakhand Mandapam is a special center of devotion that allows pilgrims to experience the sacred sites of our state. This initiative will encourage more people to learn about Uttarakhand's religious heritage and contribute to tourism," he said.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami participated in several spiritual and educational events throughout the day. He attended the 'Samnata Ke Saath Samrasata' program alongside Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri and Parmarth Niketan Chief Chidanand Saraswati. Additionally, he took part in the Gyan Mahakumbh program, themed "Indian Education: National Concept," organized at Mahakumbh, where discussions focused on integrating traditional values with modern education.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now. (ANI)

