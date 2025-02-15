Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A large number of Naga Sadhus on Saturday took a pledge to keep rivers and the environment clean as they participated in a program organised by Shipra Pathak, famous as the Water Woman and founder of the NGO Panchtatva Foundation, at the Maha Kumbh.

Talking to reporters, Pathak said, "If we do not wake up today regarding environmental protection, then the coming generations will yearn for the salvation and virtue of the Maha Kumbh. Crores of people come here to attain salvation, and after bathing in the Ganga, they leave garbage on the ghats."

Also Read | Elizabeth Colburn 'ISI Connection' Controversy: 'Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's Wife Had Connections With Pakistani Intelligence Agency' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Leaders (Watch Video).

She emphasised that Naga sadhus could play an important role in the effort to clean the rivers because they have sacrificed everything for Sanatan Dharma.

During the program, which took place in Sector 20 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Naga Sadhus took a pledge that they would plant a tree every year and protect it.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

During the program, Amriteshwar Mahadev Peethadheeshwar Sahdevanand Giri said that it is the responsibility of those attending the Maha Kumbh to also take care of cleanliness and maintain the dignity of Mother Ganga.

"It is unfortunate that people in society are forgetting their culture and dignity. People came here to wash away their sins, but left after committing sins. It was their responsibility to take care of cleanliness and maintain the dignity of Mother Ganga."

He added, "This (Maha Kumbh) is not a picnic spot, but liquor bottles, clothes, and filth were found here and there. At the same time, administration officials are working for cleanliness even at night."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)