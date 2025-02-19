Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh teeth kshetra to take a holy dip.

With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department.

The 2025 Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26.

Several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers, leaders and celebrities have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Earlier on Tuesday, former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath, along with his family, participated in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam and offered prayers at the world's largest spiritual gathering.

Taking to social media, X, Somnath wrote, "Maha Kumbh was experienced as humanity's search for the connection to the universe and have the 'Amrut', the nectar of life. I had a blissful snan at the Triveni Sangam in the company of Sadhus."

The former ISRO Chairman called the Maha Kumbh a symbol of humanity's search for a connection to the universe and the "nectar of life." He mentioned having a blissful holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by Sadhus, reflecting on the spiritual significance of the event.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.

He said that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has skyrocketed from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting the respect for faith and the region's economic growth.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj, are arriving at the temples for darshan. (ANI)

