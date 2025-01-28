Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted a significant number of devotees to Prayagraj, where they come to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. As of 8 AM on Tuesday, over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev, and other saints and sages.

The religious congregation has also witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees from around the world.

Antonio, a pilgrim from Italy, has finally fulfilled his decade-long dream of attending the Kumbh Mela in India.

"I feel fantastic," Antonio exclaimed, adding, "There's a lot of blessings in this place. I was looking forward to this. I wanted to visit for over 10 years. And finally, I'm here."

Antonio's fascination with India's spiritual heritage began years ago. He had previously undertaken a 2,000-kilometer pilgrimage on foot, known as a "pad-yatra," which deepened his understanding and devotion to Indian saints.

Esther, a pilgrim from Spain, has found herself immersed in the spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela. Initially, she felt overwhelmed by the large crowds, but as the day progressed, her experience transformed. "I'm feeling great right now," Esther said.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The event, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

