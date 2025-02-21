Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the success of the ongoing MahaKumbh, noting that this spiritual festival will bring more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the economy of the state.

Replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the government has brought more than eight crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.

"We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector... The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organization of Maha Kumbh. The Maha Kumbh is going to bring a growth of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," CM Adityanath said.

He also emphasized on the government initiatives to empower women, noting that 20 per cent of women have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Work has been done for women empowerment. In UP Police, 20 per cent of the recruitments were of women. They got employment opportunities in every sector," CM Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that under the double-engine government of BJP, the state has become the second largest economy in the country and is on its way to achieve the target of one trillon USD, becoming the largest economy in the country by 2029.

"UP was put in the category of BIMARU states of the country during Samajwadi Party government. It was made the 6th-7th economy of the country. Due to the efforts of the double-engine government of the last 8 years, it has become the 2nd largest economy, and in 2029, Uttar Pradesh will become a one trillion dollar economy and the largest economy of the country..." Yogi said.

Yogi also highlighted the success of Global Investment Summit held in February of 2023, saying that the state has become the best investment destination of the country.

"UP has emerged as the best investment destination in the country. During the Global Investor Summit February of 2023. The state got proposal of 40 lakh crore out of which the ground breaking of Rs15 lakh crore has been done. This 15 lakh crore means the employment guarantee for 60 lakh youth. This is the first government that has provided government service to 7.5 lakh youth," Yogi said.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday tabled an Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26. The key initiative in the budget include development if Artificial Intelligence City and technology research park focused on cyber security, Scooties for meritorious students on the basis on eligibility, constructon of four new expressways and to develop 58 municipalities into smart municipalities. (ANI)

