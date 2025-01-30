Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh prohibited VIP protocols during 'Amrit Snan' and other major bathing festivals to ensure an equal and seamless experience for all pilgrims at the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj.

All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri -- as well as a day before and after these festivals -- would not receive special privileges, a press release by the UP government stated on Thursday.

Also Read | 'India World's Go-To Launch Pad': PM Narendra Modi Shares 3 Infographics Showing Record Number of Foreign Satellites Launched From Country in a Decade.

"In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the administration will not implement any VIP privileges on these significant bathing days or the surrounding dates. This policy was announced well in advance of the fair's commencement, and now, steps are being taken to reinforce it strictly," the release stated.

Notably, at the start of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government issued a circular prohibiting VIP movement on Amrit Snan and major bathing festivals, including the day before and the day after these events.

Also Read | Gurugram Traffic Police To Impound Vehicles if Dues Uncleared Within 90 Days of Fines via CCTV Cameras and Manually by Officers.

"With this initiative, the Yogi government aims to provide a smooth and memorable experience for all pilgrims during the major bathing festivals at Mahakumbh. Devotees will no longer have to face inconveniences like route changes, restrictions, or delays due to VIP movement," the release added.

Additionally, the government has made it clear that any VIP or VVIP movement must be informed at least a week in advance. This rule will help prevent last-minute VIP visits that could disrupt arrangements for pilgrims.

Given the expected large crowds on these significant bathing days, authorities have also urged visitors to remain patient and take necessary precautions while attending the holy event.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)