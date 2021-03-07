Aurangabad, Mar 7 (PTI) An advocate in Aurangabad on Sunday submitted an application to police demanding registration of a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for mask violation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocate Ratnakar Choure, in his application, has stated he saw a news programme that showed Thackeray traveling from Mumbai to Nashik without wearing a mask though it is mandatory to do so as per COVID-19 norms put in place by the state and Central governments.

The application, which was submitted in Kranti Chowk police station, seeks that Thackeray be charged under relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.

A Kranti Chowk police station official confirmed the receipt of Choure's application but said further action on it would be decided by higher authorities in the force.

