Nagpur, Jun 8 (PTI) A leopard that had strayed into Maharashtra's Nagpur city over 10 days ago, has returned to Ambazari Biodiversity Park, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The animal, which spotted at the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) on May 28, moved to VNIT, PDKV and Maharajbagh Zoo area, said deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Nagpur division Dr Bharat Singh Hada.

At least 24 camera traps were installed at Ambazari Biodiversity Park, from where the leopard was said to have strayed into the city, the official said in a release.

The animal was spotted in one of the camera traps at the park on Sunday night and when a search team inspected the area on foot and found pugmarks, it was stated.

