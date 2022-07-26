Gondia, Jul 26 (PTI) A leopardess was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, and the animal later attacked a forest guard, a forest official said.

The animal was badly injured in the accident that took place on NH-53 between Sakoli and Lakni around 5 pm. But she managed to escape into an adjoining forest, assistant conservator of forest Roshan Rathod said.

When the forest team conducted a search for the injured animal, she leapt out of the bushes and attacked a forest guard, who sustained injuries on his legs and hands, he said.

The injured guard was shifted to Bhandara hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

