Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and liquor worth Rs 25.59 lakh was seized from a tempo and a godown on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, an official said on Friday

A flying squad of the state excise department's Konkan division intercepted a tempo at Chinchoti of Vasai on Thursday and found that liquor was being transported to Gujarat via Maharashtra, inspector Anand Kamble of the squad said.

The sale of the seized liquor was only permitted in Dadar Nagarhaveli and Goa and banned in Maharashtra, the official said, adding that the stock was being diverted to Gujarat.

Two persons were taken into custody from the tempo and the duo then led the officials to a godown in Virar phata, where additional stock of liquor was also seized, he said.

The total value of the liquor seized is Rs 25.59 lakh and three persons, including the tempo driver and owner have been arrested in the case, the official said.

