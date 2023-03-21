Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 280 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally to 81,40,145 and toll to 1,48,429, an official from the state health department said.

The daily count of cases has more than doubled since Monday, when it reported 128 new cases.

According to an official report, with 7,845 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,65,57,062.

Of the latest cases, Pune circle reported the highest 133 infections, followed by 101 from Mumbai, 14 from Nashik, 10 from Kolhapur, nine from Nagpur, seven cases from Akola and six from Aurangabad.

The only casualty of the day was reported from Latur circle, the report said.

Mumbai has reported 61 new cases that raised its tally of infections to 11,54,999, which includes 19,747 fatalities.

The count of recoveries rose to 79,90,227 after 154 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the report said.

With this, the state now has 1,489 active cases, of which the highest number of 466 cases was from Pune district, followed by 321 from Mumbai and 265 from Thane district.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, it stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,40,145; fresh cases: 280; death toll 1,48,429; recoveries 79,90,227 ; active cases 1,489; total tests: 8,65,57,062.

