Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, including eight new Omicron infections, and 29 fatalities, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 42,462 cases on Saturday.

The health bulletin said that 40,386 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 68,00,900.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.3 per cent.

