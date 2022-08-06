Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General HS Kahlon visited military establishments in Nagpur and Kamptee on Friday and Saturday and interacted with officers.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

A defence release said, on Friday, he met Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding of the Maintenance Command headquartered in Nagpur.

Also Read | Gurugram Liquor Fraud: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 2 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor.

Lt Gen Kahlon was then was briefed by Major General Dinesh Hooda, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, on the active role being played by it in humanitarian aid, disaster relief as well as welfare of ex-servicemen.

The release said the GOC appreciated the timely assistance provided during floods in Chandrapur on July 19-20, in which more than 100 persons were evacuated.

He visited Kamptee on Saturday and was briefed about improvements in the station, including military hospital facilities and logistic storage capability of the cantonment, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)