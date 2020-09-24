Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The city police nabbed Ashok Pandav and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Diagnosed With Dengue Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when the accused picked a quarrel with his wife Kavita and attacked her with a hard and blunt object, killing her on the spot, the official said.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem to a government hospital at Bhiwandi, he said, adding that the case is being probed by Narpoli police.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Strangles Wife to Death After She Confronts Him Over Extra-Marital Affair in Paharganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)