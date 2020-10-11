Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man cut his wrist with a blade while trying to convince his ex-girlfriend for marriage in Ambazari Lake area of Nagpur, and was saved in time after the latter called the police control room to report the incident, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened at 4:30pm on Saturday, the Ambazari police station official said, adding that the youth, identified as Shubham Doifode, has been booked under IPC sections for attempting suicide.

"He was in a relationship with the woman between 2016 and 2018. After she got engaged to another person last week, Doifode tried to convince her to marry him, and to show his sincerity, slashed his wrist with a blade. It was the woman who called police control and Doifode could be shifted to a hospital in time," he added.

