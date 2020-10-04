Thane, Oct 4 (PTI)A car occupant was crushed to death and its driver was severely injured when some heavy bales of scrap cardboard fell off a truck after it overturned on a flyover in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Saturday at Waghbil Naka on Ghodbunder Road in the city, they said.

A truck moving on the Waghbil flyover hit the bridge divider and overturned.

Some heavy scrap cardboard bales loaded on it fell on a car passing below the flyover and crushed its roof, Thane's disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

One of the car occupants, who was yet to be identified, died on the spot, he said, adding that a 38-year- old person, who was driving the car, received severe injuries.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, while the injured person was admitted in a local private hospital, the official said.

A case was registered against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, an official from Kasarwadavli police station said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

