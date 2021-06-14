Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A 39-year-old man died after a portion of the ceiling of his house collapsed in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district on Monday afternoon, fire brigade officials said.

The incident took place in the first floor flat of Rosy Villa and the deceased has been identified as Camy Pinto, they said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the local police station, they added.

