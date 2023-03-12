Palghar, Mar 12 (PTI) A man drowned in the sea near Kalamb beach at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening while his friend is missing, fire brigade officials said.

The duo was part of a group of five men from Vasai city who had gone for a swim in the sea, they said.

The body of one of the men was fished out from the sea at Bhuigaon while the search is on for the other.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

