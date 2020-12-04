Nagpur, Dec 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpur's Umred area, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, an official said.

Umred police registered a case of accidental death.

