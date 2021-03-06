Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Mumbai sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, an official said on Saturday.

The trial began on December 23 and was completed on March 5 after which Special Judge MA Baraliya convicted the man, who is the victim's neighbour, under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, he added.

The man had called the girl home and had touched her inappropriately, the official said, adding that during the course of trial, the court relied on the testimony of four witnesses, including the victim.

