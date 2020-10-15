Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his colleague to death over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Ghodbunder Road area in the afternoon, when the accused Ashu Chotelal Barman attacked the victim Raju Patel (26) with a heavy wooden stick, inspector A E Kaldate of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The duo, who worked as cleaners at housing societies in the locality, had argued over paying for lunch, the official said.

The victim was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this regard.

