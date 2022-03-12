Alibaug, Mar 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with 10 cases of housebreaking and theft in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Withdraws Security of 122 Ex-MLAs Ahead of His Swearing-In.

The police have arrested Jay Balkrishna Rajadhyaksha from Dhamote village in connection with the offences that took place between November last year and February, an official said.

Also Read | Alliance Air’s Aircraft From Delhi Carrying 55 Passengers Overshoots Runway at Jabalpur Airport, DGCA Begins Probe.

The accused had allegedly stolen goods worth Rs 7 lakh in the thefts that took place in Shelu, Dhamote villages and Neral market area in the last four months, he said.

The accused has been booked under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC at Neral police station, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)