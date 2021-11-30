Nagpur, Nov 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his maternal grandmother in New Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Devkabai Jeevandas Bobade (78) was found dead in her home on Saturday evening with her throat slit and her hands and legs tied.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies by Suicide, Shoots Himself With Service Rifle in Ramban.

Late Monday night, Mitesh Sanjay Paachbhai, the son of the deceased's daughter, was arrested, an official said.

"The Paachbhai family stays on the first floor of Devkabai's house, while the deceased occupies the ground floor. The deceased had apparently scolded Mitesh for not being properly dressed when he came to the ground floor to switch on the water pump," he said.

An angry Mitesh pushed Devkabai to the ground, gagged her with his pants, tied her hands and legs and slit her throat with a kitchen knife, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)