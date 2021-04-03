Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a villager and trying to destroy the evidence by dumping his body into a river, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Buta Jadhav, was arrested on Friday, he said.

"The body of an unidentified man had been found floating in Bhatsa river at Manzarli village on March 30. Its hands were tied and there were injury marks on the body," the official of Kalyan taluka police station said.

The victim was later identified and the body was sent for post-mortem.

During the probe, it came to light that the victim had an illicit relationship with the wife of the accused, he said.

"The wife of the accused had left him and started living with her parents. Disturbed over it, Jadhav killed the victim and dumped his body into the river," the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), he said.

