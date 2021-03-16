Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a policeman and robbing women of valuables in suburban Ghatkopar here, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused Saurabh Thakur, a resident of Panvel, based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Ghatkopar, an official said.

The accused befriended the complainant on social media and introduced himself as a high-ranking police officer, he said.

One day, Thakur allegedly went to the complainant's home and told her that he had left her a gift in his car and told her to collect it, the official said.

Once the complainant stepped out of her home, the accused decamped with Rs 7 lakh worth of gold jewellery, he said.

During the probe, the police found that Thakur had similarly befriended educated women on social media and duped them, he said.

The Ghatkopar police have seized a high-end car with "police" written on the licence plate among other materials from the accused, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

