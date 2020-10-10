Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Foreign Service officer and duping people with bogus government job offers, police said on Saturday.

Prem Vakapalli, who hails from Karnataka, used to tell people he was attached to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) as a Class I officer, said Senior Inspector VC Labde of Nalasopara police station.

"He showed job seekers fake IDs, bogus appointment letters etc. Once he collected money from the victim, he would disappear. After one such person filed a complaint here, we arrested Vakapalli," Labde said.

