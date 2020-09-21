Aurangabad, Sep 21 (PTI) A man from Jalna was arrested for downloading an app and allegedly sending lewd messages and making video calls to women, Aurangabad police said on Monday.

A probe began after a woman complained at the cyber police station here on September 7 about getting lewd messages from international numbers.

"We zeroed in on 20-year-old Ganesh Jadhav from Jalna and placed him under arrest after sustained interrogation. He was held under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions. He is in police remand for two days," the official added. PTI

