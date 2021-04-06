Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal valuables from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The theft was foiled by a businessman who had returned from Karad by a bus in the early hours of the day and spotted someone breaking into the Saibaba temple at Indira Nagar, an official said.

The accused Pintu Gule, a local resident was spotted while breaking open the donation box of the temple, he said.

The accused was pinned down and handed over to the police and a case under sections 380 (theft) and 511 of the IPC has been registered against him, the official added. PTI

