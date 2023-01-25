Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 54-year-old man and seized mephedrone, a banned stimulant drug, worth Rs 19.6 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

During patrolling in Kashimira locality on January 21, officials of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near a temple.

On seeing the police personnel, he started running away but was caught, a police release said.

The police seized 98 gm of mephedrone from the possession of the accused, Fahim Karim Khan, a resident of Nallasopara area in neighbouring Palghar district, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it.

