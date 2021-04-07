Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of an automobile showroom in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, police said.

Sachin Rane, a sales consultant at the showroom, jumped off the terrace of the premises in Naupada area, an official said.

The police, who were alerted about the incident around 5.30 pm, rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post- mortem to a government hospital here, the official said.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause for suicide and further probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)