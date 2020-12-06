Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) A police team saved the life of a 42-year-old man, who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a suburban train at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Saturday, he said.

"A team of three police personnel was on patrol duty when they found the man jumping on the railway track along platform number 1 and standing there. They also saw an approaching local train at a distance. The trio immediately jumped on the track and pulled the man on the platform before the train arrived there," the official said.

The man, a resident of Kalyan, later told the police that he wanted to commit suicide as he was depressed following his wife's death, he said.

