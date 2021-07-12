Palghar, Jul 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons and the body dumped at a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Gulab Lakhan, a resident of Jawhar taluka here, went missing on Saturday following which his family members launched a search for him.

He was found dead at a forest in Pimpalsheth area on Sunday, the official from Jawhar police station said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he said.

