Nagpur, Jun 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday allegedly over an argument on messages sent to a woman on social media, a Nagpur police official said.

Shreyansh Patil got to know that one Amit Meshram was sending some messages to his girlfriend and asked the latter to desist, the Jaripatka police station official said.

"The two had been sending each other threatening messages over the past week. On Thursday morning, Meshram and two minors clashed with Patil. In the fight in which a knife and rods were used, Patil lost is life," he said.

Meshram was arrested and his two minor associates have been detained, the official added.

