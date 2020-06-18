India News | Maha: Man Kills Friend in Drunken Brawl

Nagpur, Jun 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in a drunken brawl in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night, when Anil Sukhdev Meshram allegedly picked a quarrel with his friend Ramlakhan Sukhru Pal (45) for not filling his glass to the brim with alcohol, an official said.

The accused attacked the victim with a stick and smashed his head with a boulder, before fleeing the spot, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against the arrested accused at Beltarodi police station, the official added.

