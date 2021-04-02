Jalna, Apr 2 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his mother- in-law and injured his wife for attending the marriage ceremony of a neighbour on Friday, police in Jalna in Maharashtra said.

The incident took place in Bablutara village in Partur tehsil here, an official said.

"Santosh Sarode was upset that his wife Kavita and mother-in-law Resham Kale went to the marriage function of a neighbour. He attacked them with a scythe, killing Kale and injuring Kavita. He has been arrested based on the 60-year-old woman's dying declaration," he said.

