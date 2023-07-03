Nagpur, Jul 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his 37-year-old wife before committing suicide at their home in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggested the man suspected that his wife, an employee of state-run MOIL, was having an extra-marital affair.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the 14-year-old daughter of the couple was sleeping in one of the rooms of their home in MOIL Colony in Sadar area.

A police official said the couple used to fight frequently as the man suspected his wife's fidelity.

"During a heated argument, he attacked his wife with a hammer. The head injury caused by the attack killed the woman on the spot. The man hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a rope," the official said.

Police have seized a suicide note purportedly written by the man.

