India News | Maha: Man Run over by Suburban Train in Thane

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was run over by a suburban train between in Thane and Kalwa railway stations in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the railway police said.

After nearly three months, the Railways resumed suburban services in Mumbai on Monday for ferrying essential staff.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Rizwan Shaikh, a fishmonger, had just stepped out his house close to the railway track near Parsik tunnel, when a passing local train knocked him down, senior inspector Smitha Dhakane of Thane railway police said.

The deceased's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to his family, she said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)