Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man shot himself dead using a country-made pistol in Hadapsar area on Pune, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Hyderabad: TRS Leader Paddagani Prasad Goud Arrested for Attempt To Kill MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

Vishal Todkar shot himself in the head as he was depressed over some domestic issues at his house on Sunday, an official said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Also Read | CLAT 2023: Apply for CLAT 2023 Examination at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Todakar got married last year and used to run a clothes shop in Hadapsar.

"The incident came to light on Monday when his family members tried to open the door of his home but it was locked from inside. They broke open the door to find Todkar lying in a pool of blood," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Hadapsar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)