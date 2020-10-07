Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing to death one of their neighbours over some minor dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kisan Nagar locality shortly after Tuesday midnight, police said.

The accused, who were arrested soon after the offence, were identified as Aditya Chowdhary and Nihar Belose, DCP S S Burse said.

"During the crime, Chowdhary pinned down the victim, Chintan Panchal (31), while Belose stabbed him on the back and abdomen with a knife. He died on the spot," the official added.

The duo has been held under IPC section 302 (murder) and others, he said.

Personnel of the Shree Nagar police station are probing the case.

